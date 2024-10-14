Expand / Collapse search

Lil Baby performing free concert at Pistonland to kick off early voting in Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  October 14, 2024 11:22am EDT
2024 Election
FOX 2 Detroit

New findings show increase in confidence for Michigan election integrity

While some candidates argue elections can be rigged, about 77% of Michigan voters report they are confident about the integrity of state elections.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - To celebrate the start of early voting in Detroit, rapper Lil Baby, along with numerous performers from the city, will take the stage at Pistonland on Saturday.

The collaboration between the Pistons, the city clerk's office, Detroit Department of Elections (D.O.E.), and Rock the Vote and Detroit Votes aims to encourage people to vote while celebrating culture in the city.

In addition to voting, fun, food, style, and community are pillars of the event. Playland, Munchieland, Styleland, and Communityland will feature free carnival rides, roller rinks, fashion, food trucks, and more. During the event, voters will be able to visit the Detroit Department of Elections headquarters to cast their ballots.

Detroit rappers Baby Face Ray, Peezy, Sada Baby, and Skilla Baby are all slated to also perform at the free event. 

"Pistonsland: What Up D.O.E. will give Detroiters the opportunity to make their voice heard through early voting while celebrating the best of Detroit’s culture, music and community," said Chris Economeas, Sr. Director of Community & Social Responsibility. "As an organization at the forefront of civic engagement, we look forward to offering this event as an opportunity for Detroiters to get out and vote while enjoying a free day of fun and excitement in Detroit."

Pistonland will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday on West Grand Boulevard between Third and Cass avenues. Entry is free, but registration is required. Sign up here to learn when tickets are available.

Early voting in Michigan

Any registered voter is able to vote early. 

Early voting differs from absentee voting. Instead of filling out a ballot at home and returning it before 8 p.m. on Nov. 5., voters can visit an early voting site and cast a ballot that will be placed into a tabulator, similar to voting on election day. 

Municipalities must offer at least nine consecutive days of early voting beginning the second Sunday before election day, which is Oct. 26 this year. 

This is just the minimum requirement; municipalities are able to allow early voting for up to 29 days, with it ending the Sunday before the election. Detroit is opting to offer early voting from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3. 

Find your early voting location here.

