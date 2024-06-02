Lincoln Park bilingual education teacher honored with Unsung Educator Award

Ghada Ahmad goes the extra mile to help ensure her bilingual students are prepared for success and careers, and for that she is one of just six winners statewide of the inaugural Michigan Association for Bilingual Education Unsung Educator Award (MABE).

"I congratulate Ghada for this award and for the invaluable guidance she provides to our diverse student population," said Lincoln Park Public Schools Supt. Terry Dangerfield. "She demonstrates an unwavering commitment to her students every day and helps provide them with the skills to excel in the classroom, workforce and beyond."

While calling little attention to herself, Ahmad has worked tirelessly for 13 years to serve Lincoln Park’s growing multilingual learner population, taking on the role of teacher, coach, translator, counselor and director for the district’s multilingual learners.

"As a multilingual learner myself, it is with great honor that I received the MABE Unsung Educator award," Ahmad said. "To see our multilingual learners improve their language skills and achieve their full potential is the most wonderful gift. Our district has made great strides in reaching out to students from diverse backgrounds to offer them a better educational experience. It is my hope that we will continue to make a positive impact on our students, schools and community."

Ahmad received the award at the MABE 2024 conference on May 9. This award celebrates teachers who make a positive impact on their students, schools and communities without seeking recognition or praise.

Dan Mercer, Lincoln Park High School’s executive director of school improvement, and Raya Moussa, English Language Learner coach at Lincoln Park Middle School, nominated Ahmad for the award, saying she is a shining example of the district’s growing and rich diversity. Mercer and Moussa cited Ahmad’s creation of an annual multicultural night, making a priority of welcoming newcomers, and being a lifelong learner herself as determining factors in her nomination.

"I am incredibly proud of Ghada for winning this award, which she wholeheartedly deserves given her dedication to making sure multilingual learners succeed," Mercer said. "She makes certain her students feel welcome in school and are prepared for the real world and careers."