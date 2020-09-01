Lines of mourners continue at powerful Belle Isle tribute to Detroit COVID-19 victims

A powerful and emotional tribute honoring the lives of hundreds of those lost to COVID-19 is on display on Belle Isle.

"In my family, we've lost four," said Charlene Uresy. "It is truly devastating and it is quite moving."

Four of 1,500 Detroiters gone to COVID-19. About 900 photos are a physical representation of the toll this pandemic has had.

"I am a citizen of the city and this country and I'm certainly concerned about this pandemic that has hit Detroit hard," Uresy said.

Tuesday and Wednesday the memorial is open to the public with hundreds of cars streaming through. Each visitor there with different reasons

"I came out here to pay my respects because I am concerned," Uresy said.

Families of the Detroiters memorialized there were able to privately tour the tribute Monday - some coming back again, to spend more time.

"It's a beautiful thing, it's brilliant to see all these people memorialized out here on Belle Isle," said Michael Jones.

Jones lost his sister, Brenda Ann Jones to COVID-19 early on during the pandemic.

"She passed away from the Covid virus on April 12th," he said. "She battled through but she lost the fight."

Later this week families like Michael's will be given the 4-by-4 billboards to keep.

There is still time to visit. The memorial closes at sundown Tuesday and will be back open Wednesday at sunup, to sundown.