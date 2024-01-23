Lions-49ers ticket sales up 85 percent from NFC title game 1 year ago, says StubHub

article

Lions fans have been waiting 32 years to get back to an NFC Championship game - and according to new data from StubHub - it's helping spark demand for Sunday's 49ers matchup.

The NFC Championship is selling 85% more tickets than last year’s matchup (49ers at Philadelphia Eagles), while the NFC Championship is outselling the AFC Championship by 125% on StubHub, it said.

Ticket prices start at $520 and more than 3,700 tickets remain available on StubHub. Overall sales up 46% from last year at this same time - as the rabid Lions fanbase is looking to grab seats to the historic game.

The last time the Lions played in the NFC Championship, it lost to the then-Washington Redskins in 1992.

In the meantime, 49ers average prices are lower than last year. The average price of tickets sold for Lions at 49ers on StubHub is nearly 25% lower than this time last year, according to StubHub.

"The Lions' first trip to the NFC Championship in over three decades is fueling demand for their matchup against the 49ers, driving 85% more sales on StubHub than last year’s championship game between the 49ers and Eagles. The matchup has already surpassed final sales for the Lions’ game against the Bucs, which was the best-selling matchup of the weekend on StubHub," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

With the Niners at home for this season's NFC title game, it is no surprise that California buyers lead ticket sales. Over half of tickets sold to the NFC Championship are from California buyers (57%), followed by Michigan with 10%.

StubHub is offering tips for ticket-buyers to stay safe in pursuing tickets.