Reports: Lions center Frank Ragnow unretires, returns to team

article

The Lions are getting a huge addition post-trade deadline - Frank Ragnow.

After announcing his sudden retirement last June, the all-pro center is said to be returning.

"The #Lions offensive line just got a lot better, as one the game's greats will return -- Center Frank Ragnow is returning," posted Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X. "Sounds like he's in shape and ready to roll sooner, rather than later."

Ragnow was picked by the Lions in the first round of the 2018 draft, spending his entire NFL career with Detroit.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter posted online that today was deadline for Ragnow, if he were to return for the playoffs.

"Today was the deadline for Lions four-time Pro-Bowl center Frank Ragnow to come out of retirement for this season, per sources," he said. "If a player is on a club’s reserve-retired list, he must be reinstated prior to that club’s Week 13 game. Detroit plays Thursday; deadline today."

After standing out in the football-heavy SEC during his college career in different positions at Arkansas University, he was that year's 20th pick.

He was picked to the Pro Bowl four times, first in 2020 and then during a three-year span 2022-2024 leading up to his retirement. The standout center was part of the Lions before the franchise's resurgence under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.