Lions' CJ Gardner-Johnson medically cleared to return, says Dan Campbell

Help is on the way for the Lions' defense - and it couldn't come at a better time.

Coach Dan Campbell said that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been medically cleared after being out since Week 2 with a torn pectoral muscle. Gardner-Johnson, one of the team's big free agent pickups in the off-season, was on the injured reserve list since the 37-31 loss in overtime to the Seahawks.

Next up for the defensive back is returning to practice, for which there will be a 21-day window.

"It's great news, and it is back to what we said, he is one of the 'X-Men' he's got these mutant genes," quipped Campbell. "He has healed extremely quickly. He's gotten strength back and it is secure. He's going to be ready to go pretty soon."

Campbell said the plan will be getting him back into the mix as soon as possible.

It comes as the Lions (9-4) are looking to right the ship after losing two the last three games, ranking 15th in total defense and 21st in pass defense.

In the last five games alone, the defense is allowing 29.8 points a game, although a portion of that has been fueled by turnovers.

"That's great news," Campbell said. "It's a credit to him, too, he's been working."

For his part, Gardner-Johnson had some fun with social media posting a Simpsons meme of a patient receiving heart paddles restoring a flat line monitor back to life. He followed that with a photo of a tabloid headline reading "He's back / masked menace returns!"

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #2 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play during the first quarter in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Expand



