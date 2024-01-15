Expand / Collapse search

Lions defeat Rams, head to divisional round • Bitter cold remains • Warming centers open in Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
News App
FOX 2 Detroit

Detroit Lions fans react to win

Detroit Lions fans celebrated at bars around the are Monday when the team defeated the Rams 24-23.

MONDAY NEWS HIT - The Detroit Lions picked up a playoff win Sunday by defeating the Los Angeles Rams.

In the first playoff game in Ford Field history, the Detroit Lions defense gave up several big plays, including touchdowns of 38 and 50 yards. But when the Rams made their way into the red zone, the defense showed up – in a big way.

The Rams were driving with 4 minutes left but a tight defensive stand at midfield forced a punt. The Rams had just one timeout left – but the Lions offense didn't hesitate – quickly gaining three first downs. The Rams could only stop the clock once – and Goff lined up in victory formation for the win.

Detroit won 24-23.

Lions OL Taylor Decker said the playoff win was "eight years in the making," while head coach Dan Campbell called the atmosphere of Ford Road electric. 

The Lions will now play in the NFC divisional round. 

Featured

Lions defense stifles Rams in red zone, win 24-23
article

Lions defense stifles Rams in red zone, win 24-23

The Detroit Lions beat the LA Rams on Sunday in a game that was a tale of two halves -- the Lions offense exploded in the first half and the defense held strong, resulting in a 24-23 win.

Bitter cold remains

The temperatures dropped even more heading into Monday.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, and Monroe counties until noon Monday. Oakland and Macomb are under a Wind Chill Advisory.

Temperatures to start the day are at zero or below for most of Metro Detroit, with some climbing only a few degrees above zero. Wind chills bring that down to negative double-digits. Detroit woke up to a temperature that felt like 15 below zero, while Ann Arbor felt like -24.

Featured

Wind Chill Warnings, Advisories as bitter cold sticks around in Southeast Michigan
article

Wind Chill Warnings, Advisories as bitter cold sticks around in Southeast Michigan

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, and Monroe counties until noon Monday. Oakland and Macomb are under a Wind Chill Advisory.

Warming centers open

With temperatures as low as they are, frost bite can set in as quickly as a half hour.

Three warming centers are open from now through March 31, while another is open temporarily until further notice. These warming centers provide shelter, food, showers, and a place to sleep 24/7. Detroit also has respite locations, but those are closed today since it is Martin Luther King Day.

Some shelters are not taking walk-ins due to limited availability. Contact CAM Detroit at 313-305-0311 from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday for help. Veterans should call 866-313-2520 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Friday. 

Detroit warming centers:

  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries – Mack Warming Center, 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48214 – Serves families and single women
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center., 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201 – Serves families and single women
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center., 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201 – Serves single males.
  • (Temporary location) Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit, MI 48206 – Serves men, women, families

Featured

Detroit warming centers open during extreme cold
article

Detroit warming centers open during extreme cold

Detroit warming and respite centers are open this week during the extreme cold.

Gas prices up from last week

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Michigan is now $2.96, up 15 cents from this time a week ago, according to AAA.

Still, this price is 6 cents less than this time last month and 34 cents less than this time last year. Drivers are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $14 from 2023's highest price last August.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average gas price increased about 9 cents from last week. A gallon is now an average of $2.97. This is 37 cents less than this same time last year.

Featured

Michigan gas prices up 15 cents from last week
article

Michigan gas prices up 15 cents from last week

Michigan gas price averages are rising.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Wind chills hang below zero in Metro Detroit and highs struggle to stay above zero.

Wind Chill Warning for part of Southeast Michigan

Wayne, Washtenaw, and Monroe counties are under a Wind Chill Warning until noon Monday. Bitter cold persists even after the warning is lifted.

What else we're watching

  1. The Detroit Historical Museum is hosting a free MLK Day celebration today.
  2. The lineup for next month's Winter Blast in Royal Oak is here. The event includes free outdoor fun centered around Centennial Commons Park.
  3. Quaker Oats has extended a recall to more granola and protein bars.
  4. Some DTE customers still don't have power after this weekend's winter weather. As of 8 a.m., 7,500 customers don't have power.
  5. Schools, government offices, and some services will be closed in observance of MLK Day on Monday.

Costco said to be testing out membership card scanners at entrances

Retail giant Costco Wholesale is reportedly testing out a way to make sure its customers maintain their elite status.

Costco Insider, a website that says it gets its tips from readers, shared photos Monday on social media of what appears to be a tablet attached to a stand, along with a sign that reads, "You will be asked to scan your membership card before entering the warehouse," at the Issaquah, Washington store.  

"They're checking to make sure the photo matches the person. What do you think?!" Costco Insider wrote on both Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Read more here.