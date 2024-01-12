Winter Blast 2024: Lineup released for annual Royal Oak festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The entertainment and activity lineup is now out for next month's Winter Blast in Royal Oak, an annual celebration of cold weather fun.
This year's fest will be held Feb. 2-4 in and around Centennial Commons Park, the home of The Rink at Royal Oak. Entry to the festival is free.
The fun includes free ice skating, a Mt. Brighton ski and snowboard experience, a zip line, ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, a kids' zone, a karaoke contest with cash prizes, and more.
New this year is the Medieval Village. Step back this time at this 15th century renaissance-themed village. Tryarchery or ax throwing, take a photo with the renaissance performers, and more.
Medieval Village Schedule of Entertainment:
Friday, Feb 2
4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Vikings, Shoe Cobblers, Ice Garden, Ice Throne, Ax Throwing and Archery
Jugglers & Fire Eaters (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
Lighting of the Ice Tower (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 3
11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Vikings, Shoe Cobblers, Ice Garden, Ice Throne, Ax Throwing and Archery
Quest, Village Players and Knights of the New Order (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
Jugglers & Fire Eaters (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
Lighting of the Ice Tower (7:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 4
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Vikings, Shoe Cobblers, Ice Garden, Ice Throne, Ax Throwing and Archery
Quest, Village Players and Knights of the New Order (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
Jugglers & Fire Eaters (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
Music entertainment
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Stage
FRIDAY, FEB. 2
4:30 - 5:15 p.m. Kareem Kanouh (Arabic/Alt Rock)
5:45 - 6:30 p.m. Syd Burnham (Americana/Rock)
7:00 - 7:45 p.m. Ska’t Ya Covered (Ska Rock)
8:15 - 9:15 p.m. Kalysta (Pop/R&B)
9:45 - 11:00 p.m. Persuasion Band (Pop)
SATURDAY, FEB. 3
12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Ashley Pyle (Acoustic Variety)
1:15 - 2:00 p.m. Odyssey A Cappella (Variety)
2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)
4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Tiffadelic (Alternative/Rock)
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Dirty White and the High Life Social Club (Alternative/Hip Hop)
7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Detroit RSVP AllStars (Jazz/R&B)
8:30 - 9:30 p.m. LostWest (Country/Classic Rock)
10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Larry Lee & Back in the Day (R&B/Funk)
SUNDAY, FEB. 4
11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Keelan Starr Music (Acoustic/Americana)
1:00 - 1:45 p.m. Donatella (Pop/Folk)
2:15 - 3:15 p.m. Brizzl (Alternative/Hip Hop)
3:45 - 4:45 p.m. Last Stand Band (Country/Classic Rock)
5:15 – 6:15 p.m. The Sax Maniacs (Rock/Soul)
6:45 – 8:00 p.m. Billy Gunther & Midwest Riders (Country/Classic Rock
House of Dank Gallery Stage
FRIDAY, FEB. 2
4:45 - 5:30 p.m. IZVYE (Pop/R&B)
6:00 - 6:45 p.m. The New Old (Rock)
7:15 - 8:00 p.m. Sued Brain (Rock/Psychedelic Rock)
8:30 - 9:30 p.m. The Vendors (Americana/Country)
10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Alise King (R&B/Soul)
SATURDAY, FEB. 3
11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. New Strategy (Jazz/R&B)
12:45 - 1:45 p.m. King of Strings (Rock)
2:15 - 3:15 p.m. Gridiron and Friends (Party Music)
3:45 - 4:45 p.m. Kira Blue (Country/Pop)
5:15 - 6:15 p.m. Lou Fighters (Tribute Band)
6:45 - 7:45 p.m. Hung Up (Alternative/Rock)
8:15 - 9:15 p.m. Herb The Artist (Cover Band)
9:45 - 11:00 p.m. Lyons Lane (Rock/Rockabilly)
SUNDAY, FEB. 4
12:00 - 12:45 p.m. George Dudley (Acoustic Variety)
1:15 - 2:00 p.m. Jackie C. & Detroit Rhythm Band (R&B/Soul)
2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Wilson Thicket (Americana/Bluegrass)
4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Kayfabe: thepplsband (Cover Band)
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Shagg Nasty (Rock)
7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Killer Flamingos (Pop/Rock)
DTE Energy Kids Stage
FRIDAY, FEB. 2
4:00 - 4:30 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee
4:45 - 5:15 p.m. Beatbox Jake
5:30 - 6:00 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee
6:15 - 6:45 p.m. Beatbox Jake
7:00 - 11:00 p.m. Detroit Techno Militia Presents: T.Linder & DJ Seoul
SATURDAY, FEB. 3
11:15 - 11:45 a.m. Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music
12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury
12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee
1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology
2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music
3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury
3:45 - 4:15 p.m. Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar
4:30 - 5:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology
5:15 - 5:45 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury
6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar
7:00 - 11:00 p.m. Winter Blast Rock the Mic 2024 (Karaoke Competition)
SUNDAY, FEB. 4
11:15 - 11:45 a.m. Kam Komics
12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops
12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff
1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology
2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Kam Komics
3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff
3:45 - 4:15 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops
4:30 - 5:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology
5:15 - 5:45 p.m. Kam Komics
6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops
6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Dueling Pianos Featuring Davy Tyson & Ryan Romanik