Winter Blast 2024: Lineup released for annual Royal Oak festival

The entertainment and activity lineup is now out for next month's Winter Blast in Royal Oak, an annual celebration of cold weather fun.

This year's fest will be held Feb. 2-4 in and around Centennial Commons Park, the home of The Rink at Royal Oak. Entry to the festival is free.

The fun includes free ice skating, a Mt. Brighton ski and snowboard experience, a zip line, ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, a kids' zone, a karaoke contest with cash prizes, and more.

New this year is the Medieval Village. Step back this time at this 15th century renaissance-themed village. Tryarchery or ax throwing, take a photo with the renaissance performers, and more.

Medieval Village Schedule of Entertainment:

Friday, Feb 2

4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Vikings, Shoe Cobblers, Ice Garden, Ice Throne, Ax Throwing and Archery

Jugglers & Fire Eaters (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Lighting of the Ice Tower (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 3

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Vikings, Shoe Cobblers, Ice Garden, Ice Throne, Ax Throwing and Archery

Quest, Village Players and Knights of the New Order (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

Jugglers & Fire Eaters (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

Lighting of the Ice Tower (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 4

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Vikings, Shoe Cobblers, Ice Garden, Ice Throne, Ax Throwing and Archery

Quest, Village Players and Knights of the New Order (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

Jugglers & Fire Eaters (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Music entertainment

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Stage

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

4:30 - 5:15 p.m. Kareem Kanouh (Arabic/Alt Rock)

5:45 - 6:30 p.m. Syd Burnham (Americana/Rock)

7:00 - 7:45 p.m. Ska’t Ya Covered (Ska Rock)

8:15 - 9:15 p.m. Kalysta (Pop/R&B)

9:45 - 11:00 p.m. Persuasion Band (Pop)

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Ashley Pyle (Acoustic Variety)

1:15 - 2:00 p.m. Odyssey A Cappella (Variety)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Tiffadelic (Alternative/Rock)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Dirty White and the High Life Social Club (Alternative/Hip Hop)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Detroit RSVP AllStars (Jazz/R&B)

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. LostWest (Country/Classic Rock)

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Larry Lee & Back in the Day (R&B/Funk)

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Keelan Starr Music (Acoustic/Americana)

1:00 - 1:45 p.m. Donatella (Pop/Folk)

2:15 - 3:15 p.m. Brizzl (Alternative/Hip Hop)

3:45 - 4:45 p.m. Last Stand Band (Country/Classic Rock)

5:15 – 6:15 p.m. The Sax Maniacs (Rock/Soul)

6:45 – 8:00 p.m. Billy Gunther & Midwest Riders (Country/Classic Rock

House of Dank Gallery Stage

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

4:45 - 5:30 p.m. IZVYE (Pop/R&B)

6:00 - 6:45 p.m. The New Old (Rock)

7:15 - 8:00 p.m. Sued Brain (Rock/Psychedelic Rock)

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. The Vendors (Americana/Country)

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Alise King (R&B/Soul)

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. New Strategy (Jazz/R&B)

12:45 - 1:45 p.m. King of Strings (Rock)

2:15 - 3:15 p.m. Gridiron and Friends (Party Music)

3:45 - 4:45 p.m. Kira Blue (Country/Pop)

5:15 - 6:15 p.m. Lou Fighters (Tribute Band)

6:45 - 7:45 p.m. Hung Up (Alternative/Rock)

8:15 - 9:15 p.m. Herb The Artist (Cover Band)

9:45 - 11:00 p.m. Lyons Lane (Rock/Rockabilly)

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

12:00 - 12:45 p.m. George Dudley (Acoustic Variety)

1:15 - 2:00 p.m. Jackie C. & Detroit Rhythm Band (R&B/Soul)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Wilson Thicket (Americana/Bluegrass)

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Kayfabe: thepplsband (Cover Band)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Shagg Nasty (Rock)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Killer Flamingos (Pop/Rock)

DTE Energy Kids Stage

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

4:00 - 4:30 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee

4:45 - 5:15 p.m. Beatbox Jake

5:30 - 6:00 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee

6:15 - 6:45 p.m. Beatbox Jake

7:00 - 11:00 p.m. Detroit Techno Militia Presents: T.Linder & DJ Seoul

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

11:15 - 11:45 a.m. Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music

12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology

2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music

3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

3:45 - 4:15 p.m. Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

4:30 - 5:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology

5:15 - 5:45 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

7:00 - 11:00 p.m. Winter Blast Rock the Mic 2024 (Karaoke Competition)

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

11:15 - 11:45 a.m. Kam Komics

12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology

2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Kam Komics

3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

3:45 - 4:15 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

4:30 - 5:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology

5:15 - 5:45 p.m. Kam Komics

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Dueling Pianos Featuring Davy Tyson & Ryan Romanik