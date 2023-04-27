Lions draft Iowa LB Jack Campbell at pick 18, RB Jahmyr Gibbs at 12 in 1st round

At No. 18 of the first round, the Lions selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, the Butkus Award winner and a 1st Team All-American.

Campbell is 6 feet, 4 inches and 250 pounds, and plays the inside linebacker position. Last season he amassed 128 tackles, including 5.5 for loss in 13 starts while winning the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The Detroit Lions grabbed running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama with pick no. 12 in the first round of the NFL Draft.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 3: Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes off Hunter Reynolds #27 of the Utah State Aggies at Bryant Denny Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Gibbs is listed at 5 feet, 9 inches and 199 pounds and is known for his change of ability and pure speed to run away from defenders. He was a third-team AP All-American, and rushed for 2,132 yards and 15 touchdowns in this NCAA career with a 5.6 yards per carry average.

Last season Gibbs rushed 151 times for 926 yards and 6.1 per carry average with seven TDs in 12 games including 11 starts. He added 44 receptions for 444 yards, 10.1 per catch and three TDs.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in action during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Ge Expand

The Lions traded out of the No. 6 pick in the first round with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals sent the No. 34 pick of the second round and pick 168 in the fifth, to the Lions. Detroit also added pick 81 in the third round to Arizona.

The sixth selection originally came from the Los Angeles Rams completing the 2021 trade package for former quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Lions also pick in the first round at No. 18 with their own selection. The 34th pick is the second pick of the second round.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went with the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, while the Houston Texans shook up the draft with Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with the second pick and then traded up to three to pick Alabama defensive end Will Anderson.

The Cardinals drafted Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the Lions' former No. 6 pick.

Last season the Detroit defense added defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan with the second overall pick.

2023 NFL First Round Picks

1. Panthers: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2. Texans: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

3. Texans: OLB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

4. Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

5. Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

6. Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Raiders: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

8. Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

9. Eagles: DT Jalen Carter, Alabama

10. Bears: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

11. Titans: OT Peter Skronski, Northwestern

12. Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

13. Packers: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

14. Steelers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

15. Jets: LB Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

16. Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

17. Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

18. Lions: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

19. Buccaneers: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

20. Seahawks: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

21. Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

22. Ravens: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

23. Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, USC

24. Giants: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

25. Bills: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

26. Cowboys: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

27. Jaguars: Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

28. Bengals: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

29. Saints: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

30. Eagles OLB Nolan Smith, Georgia