Lions draft Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal in 2nd Round

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions selected Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round Friday night, taking a second pass-rushing talent and cancer survivor early in the NFL draft.

Detroit took Paschal at No. 46 overall, using the pick it acquired from Minnesota after moving up in the first round to take Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

The 6-foot-3, 268-pound Paschal will get a chance to play right away for second-year coach Dan Campbell, bolstering a position group that needed an influx of talent.

He will also be a source of inspiration as a cancer survivor, undergoing three surgeries along with monthly immunotherapy in 2018 to treat malignant melanoma in his right foot.

Paschal joins second pick overall University of Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to bolster the defensive line.

Detroit is attempting another rebuild, hoping Holmes and coach Campbell can make all the right moves for a team that has averaged just four wins over the past four years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

