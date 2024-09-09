Lions fan records new Lions hype song 'All Grit'

Lions fans are still buzzing from Sunday night's win over the Rams - and that’s good, because when you hear a new Lions hype song "All Grit"- hopefully you feel it down in your soul.

"The idea just popped in my head once I heard the beat," said John Legardy.

On the eve of the Lions' season opener — John Legardy wrote a fight song for the hometown team.

"Since I’ve got so much to talk about, about our city, about our fans, about our team — that’s why I went with rap in the first place - instead of just a hype R&B type song," he said.

FOX 2: "So this may be less of a rap song and more of a love letter to the Detroit Lions and Detroit?"

Legardy: "Oh yeah, definitely. The Lions are like a blueprint of what we do here - working hard, blue-collar."

Before Legardy made the song public, he shared it with — who he considers — one of his toughest critics — retired FOX 2 reporter — Al Allen.

"He hears things, and he said, ‘Oh I like that,’ but I knew he would, because I liked it."

That blue-collar team mentality is why Legardy includes the lyrics "All Grit" in his song.

It’s also a nod to head coach Dan Campbell, who he was a fan of way before he was a household name.

"My nephew played in the NFL — Dion Sims, he’s from Michigan. He went to Michigan State," he said. "He got drafted by the Dolphins, and Dan Campbell was his tight ends coach. So, my sister — we kind of like — had a relationship with Dan Campbell when he was his coach."

If the Lions make it to the Super Bowl and win the championship, John Legardy says he has enough songs for a whole album. And not just a rap album, but country, pop and others. keep your ears open and stay tuned.

Hear the song at this link or below.



