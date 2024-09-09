Lions fans celebrate overtime win • Egg salmonella outbreak • Tim Walz visiting Michigan this week

A 70-yard drive in overtime led the Detroit Lions to a win to start the season Sunday.

The Lions defeated the Rams 26-20 at Ford Field.

The Rams were in a position to spoil Detroit’s season-opening party when Stafford threw a go-ahead, 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Despite the overtime being all on the ground, Jameson Williams had 121 yards receiving, a career high. He also caught a touchdown, and had 13 rushing yards.

David Montgomery had 91 yards and the game-winning score on the ground, and Jahmyr Gibbs had 40 yards and a score.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 18 of 28 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Salmonella outbreak leads to egg recall

Eggs sold in Michigan have been recalled after 65 people in nine states have been sickened by salmonella.

Of the people who have gotten sick from the eggs from the Wisconsin farm, 24 people have been hospitalized, the CDC said.

The eggs, labeled with "Milo’s Poultry Farms" or "Tony’s Fresh Market" were sold to stores and restaurants in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Illnesses have been reported in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and California.

Most people infected with salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after swallowing the bacteria. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment, according to the FDA.

Diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps are common symptoms.

Gas price averages hit lowest since February

Drivers are feeling some relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices hit their lowest average since the winter.

According to data from AAA, drivers are paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 37 cents less than this time last month and 40 cents less than this time last year. This equates to about $48 to fill a 15-gallon tank, about $10 less than 2023's high in August.

In Metro Detroit, the average price is $3.32 per gallon, about 9 cents less than last week’s average and 41 cents less than this same time last year.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices since February," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Falling gasoline demand and oil costs will likely keep pump prices sliding."

Walz plans Michigan visit this week

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be in Michigan this week as the Harris campaign embarks on an aggressive swing state tour.

The trips for both Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to start after Harris debates former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Harris kicks off her tour Thursday in North Carolina, while Walz will be in Michigan. On Friday, Harris will return to Pennsylvania while Walz is in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The candidates’ spouses will also be part of the tour. Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband, will go to Nevada, Arizona and Florida. Gwen Walz is scheduled to be in Georgia, New Hampshire and Maine.

The period after the debate in Philadelphia marks the start of the aggressive sprint toward the end of what has been a dramatic race.

"Our campaign will take the vice president’s message directly to the voters wherever they are -– on the airwaves, on the doors, and online," said Michael Tyler, the campaign’s communications director. "With so much at stake in this election, we are blitzing the battlegrounds and leaving it all out on the field."

What else we're watching

Big Lots files for bankruptcy, announces sale to investment firm

Big Lots, the discount retailer that previously expressed "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue operating, has filed for bankruptcy.

The retailer said on Monday that it has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under Chapter 11, and that private equity firm Nexus Capital will "acquire substantially all of the Company’s assets and ongoing business operations."

"To facilitate the transaction, the Company, together with each of its subsidiaries, initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware," Big Lots said in a press release.

During the process, Big Lots will continue operating at stores and online, the company added.

Big Lots listed its assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the filing, which showed creditors in the range of 5,001-10,000.