Woman claims ex-boyfriend was chasing her before Detroit crash; witnesses don't back up story

A woman told police she was fleeing her ex-boyfriend when she crashed her vehicle on the I-96 Express lanes Sunday morning in Detroit. However, police say witnesses did not corroborate the story.

Michigan State Police said the 25-year-old Redford woman told them she was driving recklessly to get away from her ex on the eastbound side of the freeway near Evergreen when she crashed at 11:35 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they discovered that two car seats came loose during the crash, and a 1-year-old and 6-month-old child were injured. The children and driver were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are using the crash as a reminder to get your children's car seats inspected and make sure they are installed properly.

"There are many places around the district that offer car seat checks," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "These technicians have received specialized training in installing these seats to make sure your kids are safe."

Find a car seat tech here.