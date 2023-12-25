Lions fans search for merch as team locks up first division title in nearly 30 years

For Lions fans, the Christmas Eve win, securing the team’s first-ever NFC North division championship, and first division title at all in 29 years, that win was gift enough.

"I’m 50 years old," Andrew LaPard said. "I’ve been a fan my whole life."

It’s a good thing that that win was enough for most fans, as merchandise is hard to come by.

"We’ve witnessed history this season," fan Frank Neuman said.

"We proud of them boys," said D’Vontae Savage, a longtime fan.

The problem fans were facing on Christmas Day was that few stores that were open had championship gear.

"Me and my mom we’re just looking for one we couldn’t find one," Savage said of a championship shirt.

Savage isn’t the only Lions fan on the hunt for gear. Many patrons inside the Old Miami say they’re coming up dry.

"Oh it’s hard to get Lions merchandise," LaPard said.

"I may be crazy, but I’m not stupid I know how impossible it is to get a hold of. The moment it went on sale it sold out," Neumann said. "Detroit’s been hungry and it’s time we eat."