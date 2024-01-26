Lions fight song 'Gridiron Heroes' is having a moment amid playoff run

As the Detroit Lions continue their historic march through the playoffs, excitement is at a fever pitch - and the fight song 'Gridiron Heroes' is getting a lot of airplay.

The fight song is one of the oldest in the NFL and it is played after every Lions score. Although the Lions won't be playing at home for the NFC Championship against the 49ers this Sunday, the game will be shown at Ford Field where fans are anticipating hearing the song a lot.

The origin of the song goes back to Wayne State University Professor Graham T. Overgard who wrote the Detroit Lions fight song "Gridiron Heroes" back in 1937.

The owner of the Lions at the time G.A. Richards wanted a fight song and Overgard, who was also the Lions director of entertainment, wrote the lyrics.

Doctor Norah Duncan, a music professor at WSU, sang the song at Lions home games from 1998 to 2003.

"The Johnny Trudeau Orchestra would strike up a tune, and then I would step up there and sing it," he said. "It was really kind of thrilling, actually."

Doctor Duncan is no stranger to big stages. He has even performed in front of Pope John Paul II in the Pontiac Silverdome.

While he hasn’t sang at a game in decades, he’s glad to see the fight song grow.

"It makes me feel really really good that the Lions have succeeded to the extent that they have," he said. "To the point that people really want to get behind them."