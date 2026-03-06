Lions release offensive tackle Taylor Decker, per his request

article

The Brief Offensive tackle Taylor Decker has requested and been granted his release from the Lions. Decker said in a social media post that discussions had broken down without finding a "common ground." The longtime starting left tackle was the Lions first round pick in the 2016 draft.



The Detroit Lions have cut ties with the team's longest-tenured player, Taylor Decker after apparent negotiations broke down.

Dig deeper:

The veteran offensive tackle posted on Instagram today that his time with the team has come to an end as he requested his release - which was granted.

Decker, who turns 33 in August, had been on the fence deciding on his retirement. Just recently he announced his return.

Decker was the Lions' first round pick with pick No. 16 in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has started at left tackle, ever since.

Last season he missed three games (six the past two years combined) due to injuries and powered through, despite plenty of wear and tear.

Taylor Decker posted:

Things change, 145 games started, 3 games started, 3 playoff appearances, 2 division titles, a decade carrying the shield. I fully intended to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end.

"In the weeks since notifying the team of my return there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore I decided to request my release.

"I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been such a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion.

"It has been the absolute privilege of my life to be your LT for the past 10 years. And I am forever grateful for the opportunity the Ford family and Lions organization afforded me."

Decker has been the anchor of the offensive line since arriving in Detroit, but coach Dan Campbell spoke about the franchise needing a long-term plan for the position at last week's scouting combine in Indianapolis.

"Look, if (he retires), then we got to find a guy, right? But if (he comes back), we still got to find a guy. Because as much as I love Deck, you know, it's, he's got some things that are that are going to need some management."

Taylor Decker through the years: