Taylor Decker is returning to the Lions for 2026

It looks like the Lions have their starting left tackle back in the fold for next season.

Taylor Decker posted on Instagram a photo of his running out on the field with #Year11.

Decker wrote: "Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?" And I said, "Here am I; SEND ME! #Year11.

Decker, who turns 33 in August, had been on the fence deciding on his retirement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes spoke about the decision Decker was mulling while in Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Combine.

"Obviously, Taylor, he's earned the right to have as much space as he needs," Holmes said. "To reflect on, you, know, a long season and we respect him."

Decker was the Lions first round pick with pick No. 16 in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last season he missed three games (six the past two years combined) due to injuries and powered through, despite plenty of wear and tear.

Coach Dan Campbell also spoke to the media from Indianpolis today.

"I've left him alone. you know, we had a conversation right when the season ended," Campbell said. "Just him taking his time to figure out this, what he really feels like he wants to do, can do. And so I've left him alone there. I don't want to say we haven't had a conversation, but I'm leaving that between us."

Campbell said that both short-term help and/or a long-term plan both need to be considered, even should Decker come back.

"Look, if (he retires), then we got to find a guy, right? But if (he comes back), we still got to find a guy. Because as much as I love Deck, you know, it's, he's got some things that are that are going to need some management.

"And that's kind of where we're at, you know? And so we're one way or another, we're going to need somebody that can play over there."