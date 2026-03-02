Lions release veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow

article

The Detroit Lions have had an active Monday with the release of a veteran offensive lineman after trading David Montgomery earlier.

The team announced Glasgow was being released Monday afternoon.

Glasgow, 33, played both guard and center on the offensive line and was in his second stint in Detroit.

The former Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Lions in 2016.

After leaving in 2020 to sign with the Broncos, he returned in 2023.

Glasgow was a starter for the Lions, although some pundits believe it is a money-saving salary cap move by the team.

Earlier on Monday, Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans for a package including fourth and seven round draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.