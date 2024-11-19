Lions vs. Colts: How to watch Detroit try to extend NFL's longest winning streak

article

The Brief The Lions at 9-1 are off to their best start since 1934. Detroit is the the NFL's only unbeaten road team at 5-0. The Lions are favored to win the Super Bowl for the first time ever, according to sports books.



The Detroit Lions go for their ninth win in a row against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in another AFC South crossover.

At 9-1 the Lions are tied with the Chiefs for the best record in football, while leading the NFC North division by a game as well as the NFC conference. It holds a one-game lead over the 8-2 Eagles and Vikings, priming them for an inside track to a first-round bye in the playoffs.

A win would mean a clean sweep of the AFC South, following wins against the Titans, Texans and last week's blowout of the Jaguars. The Colts meanwhile, are 5-6 and are coming off a win against the Jets.

The Lions are outscoring opponents by more than two touchdowns a game. They boast a league-best +159 point differential and as a snapshot of their dominance, have three wins by 38 points or more. No team in NFL history has more.

How to watch the Lions

The Lions play the Colts at 1:00 p.m. on FOX 2 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Detroit enters the game as 7.5-point favorites.

The season so far

The Lions, simply put, have been on a tear and enter the game off of a 52-point outburst against the Jags, led by Jared Goff's 433 yards passing and four touchdown passes.

Goff's performance was a sweet rebound from his four interception game against the Texans one week earlier and cemented his name among MVP candidates this season.

The red-hot offense has a potential to feast on the ground however, thanks to the Colts' 29th-ranked rush defense, good for the third-worst.

Running back duo Jahmyr Gibbs ranks fifth in rushing (796, 8 touchdowns), while David Montgomery is 21st in yards (595, 10 touchdowns) making the best 1-2 punch in the league.

Defensively, it will be the Lions first game without linebacker Alex Anzalone who suffered a broken arm. Anzalone was in many ways, the quarterback of the defense, in charge of making calls.

Coach Dan Campbell however, believes Jack Campbell will step into the role seamlessly.

"This isn't the first time he's had to take a little bit of a role like that and he's going to be fine, he'll step right into that," the coach said. "He'll embrace it and I think you'll see him thrive."

The Colts are 5-6 and two games behind the AFC South-leading Texans. Indy has renewed optimism at quarterback where Anthony Richardson got the call last week and starred in their 28-27 win against the Jets.

Detroit's fifth-ranked rushing defense will be targeting running back Jonathan Taylor as its top assignment, but can't sleep on Richardson, either, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns last week and is a constant running threat.

"Richardson is a running quarterback and they are using him a lot more in that regard," Campbell said.

