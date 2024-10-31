The Brief The Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers this weekend at Lambeau Field Control of the NFC North division is on the line when the two meet Sunday Both teams have won six games this season while Detroit has made its mark as a Super Bowl contender



The Detroit Lions will look to win their seventh game of the season and lock in control of the NFC North when they take on the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Pitting the division's top two teams against one another this Sunday, the game could help add some clarity in what has become the NFL's strongest division this year.

The 6-1 Lions will play the 6-2 Packers in Green Bay in the afternoon slot as America's Game of the Week.

How to watch the Lions

The Lions will play the Packers on FOX at 4:25 p.m.

It's an away game at Lambeau Field.

Detroit will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites.

The season so far

It's been almost a dream start to the season for the Lions who have beat up three of their last four opponents, as well as winning their first divisional game of the season in Minnesota.

That win gave them control of the NFC North, but only slightly due to the Vikings, the Packers, and the Chicago Bears all entering week 7 with at least four wins.

Detroit won their game in Green Bay last year before getting blown out during the Thanksgiving Day game at home last season.

While the team's offense has been clicking, the defense has also done better at defending the other team's passing attack. The injury to their defensive line, including Aidan Hutchinson, does mean less penetration in recent games.

For Green Bay, their last win was against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Quarterback Jordan Love suffered a groin injury. According to ESPN, he said it is still "realistic" that he plays on Sunday.

If he can't play, backup Malik Willis will take over.

Regular season implications

Both teams have been successful in the first half of the season, which means it's likely both Detroit and Green Bay will be playing in the post season.

But divisional rivalries carry extra importance for both scoring the NFC North crown and bragging rights.

Except for away games in San Francisco and Houston, Detroit's game in Green Bay is expected to be one of the toughest road matches they still have on their schedule.