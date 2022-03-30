LIST: 2022 most popular baby names in Michigan

article

The most popular baby names in Michigan for 2022 include several new names in the top 10.

Names.org compiled its predictions for the most popular names in Michigan and the United States by using Social Security card application data from the past five years. This does not include data from 2021 because it is not yet available.

Noah is predicted to be the top boy name, and Amelia the top girl name.

Lucas is new to the boy names top 10, while Harper and Eleanor are girl's names new to the top 10.

Most popular names for boys in Michigan:

Noah (#2 in U.S.) Liam (#1 in U.S.) Oliver (#3 in U.S.) Henry (#8 in U.S.) Elijah (#4 in U.S.) Theodore (Unique to Michigan) Jack (Unique to Michigan) Benjamin (#7 in U.S.) Lucas (#9 in U.S.) William (#5 in U.S.)

Most popular names for girls in Michigan:

Amelia (#4 in U.S.) Charlotte (#3 in U.S.) Olivia (#1 in U.S.) Sophia (#5 in U.S.) Ava (#6 in U.S.) Emma (#2 in U.S.) Harper (Unique to Michigan) Evelyn (#9 in U.S.) Eleanor (Unique to Michigan) Isabella (#7 in U.S.)

Top 50 boys names in Michigan over the past 5 years:

Noah Liam Oliver Benjamin Elijah Henry Lucas Mason William James Owen Logan Carter Jack Michael Lincoln Wyatt Jackson Levi Alexander Jacob Grayson Joseph Ethan Aiden Theodore Luke Isaac Gabriel Hudson Colton Jaxon Samuel Daniel Hunter Charles Andrew John Cameron Landon Connor Matthew Nolan Anthony David Leo Thomas Isaiah Eli Easton

Top 50 girls names in Michigan over the past 5 years:

Advertisement