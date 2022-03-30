Expand / Collapse search

LIST: 2022 most popular baby names in Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: Rainer Maiores/Pixaby)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The most popular baby names in Michigan for 2022 include several new names in the top 10.

Names.org compiled its predictions for the most popular names in Michigan and the United States by using Social Security card application data from the past five years. This does not include data from 2021 because it is not yet available.

Noah is predicted to be the top boy name, and Amelia the top girl name.

Lucas is new to the boy names top 10, while Harper and Eleanor are girl's names new to the top 10.

Most popular names for boys in Michigan:

  1. Noah (#2 in U.S.)
  2. Liam (#1 in U.S.)
  3. Oliver (#3 in U.S.)
  4. Henry (#8 in U.S.)
  5. Elijah (#4 in U.S.)
  6. Theodore (Unique to Michigan)
  7. Jack (Unique to Michigan)
  8. Benjamin (#7 in U.S.)
  9. Lucas (#9 in U.S.)
  10. William (#5 in U.S.)

Most popular names for girls in Michigan:

  1. Amelia (#4 in U.S.)
  2. Charlotte (#3 in U.S.)
  3. Olivia (#1 in U.S.)
  4. Sophia (#5 in U.S.)
  5. Ava (#6 in U.S.)
  6. Emma (#2 in U.S.)
  7. Harper (Unique to Michigan)
  8. Evelyn (#9 in U.S.)
  9. Eleanor (Unique to Michigan)
  10. Isabella (#7 in U.S.)

Top 50 boys names in Michigan over the past 5 years:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Oliver
  4. Benjamin
  5. Elijah
  6. Henry
  7. Lucas
  8. Mason
  9. William
  10. James
  11. Owen
  12. Logan
  13. Carter
  14. Jack
  15. Michael
  16. Lincoln
  17. Wyatt
  18. Jackson
  19. Levi
  20. Alexander
  21. Jacob
  22. Grayson
  23. Joseph
  24. Ethan
  25. Aiden
  26. Theodore
  27. Luke
  28. Isaac
  29. Gabriel
  30. Hudson
  31. Colton
  32. Jaxon
  33. Samuel
  34. Daniel
  35. Hunter
  36. Charles
  37. Andrew
  38. John
  39. Cameron
  40. Landon
  41. Connor
  42. Matthew
  43. Nolan
  44. Anthony
  45. David
  46. Leo
  47. Thomas
  48. Isaiah
  49. Eli
  50. Easton

Top 50 girls names in Michigan over the past 5 years:

  1. Olivia
  2. Ava
  3. Emma
  4. Charlotte
  5. Amelia
  6. Sophia
  7. Harper
  8. Evelyn
  9. Isabella
  10. Ella
  11. Abigail
  12. Nora
  13. Grace
  14. Mia
  15. Avery
  16. Madison
  17. Elizabeth
  18. Lillian
  19. Eleanor
  20. Mila
  21. Layla
  22. Scarlett
  23. Aria
  24. Riley
  25. Brooklyn
  26. Chloe
  27. Zoey
  28. Violet
  29. Stella
  30. Hazel
  31. Aubrey
  32. Penelope
  33. Emily
  34. Natalie
  35. Claire
  36. Skylar
  37. Lucy
  38. Addison
  39. Hannah
  40. Paisley
  41. Aurora
  42. Lily
  43. Kennedy
  44. Kinsley
  45. Willow
  46. Autumn
  47. Luna
  48. Ellie
  49. Quinn
  50. Audrey