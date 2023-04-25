LIST: 2023 most popular baby names in Michigan

While historically popular names stayed high on the lists, several new names joined the 2023 lists of most popular baby names in Michigan.

Names.org analyzed Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website to compile this year's lists of predictions.

Oliver is the No. 1 boy's name, moving up from second place in 2021. Levi and Hudson are new names in the top 10 this year.

Seven of Michigan’s top 10 boys’ names are also on the national top 10 list, while three names are unique to Michigan – Jack, Levi, and Hudson.

Charlotte is the No. 1 girl's name, the same place it was in 2021. Nora is a new name in the top 10 this year.

Seven of Michigan’s top 10 girls’ names are also on the national top 10 list, while three names are unique to Michigan – Eleanor, Harper, and Nora.

Most popular names for boys in Michigan:

1) Oliver

2) Noah

3) Henry

4) Liam

5) Elijah

6) Theodore

7) Benjamin

8) Jack

9) Levi

10) Hudson

Most popular names for girls in Michigan:

1) Charlotte

2) Amelia

3) Olivia

4) Ava

5) Evelyn

6) Sophia

7) Emma

8) Eleanor

9) Harper

10) Nora

Top 50 boys' names in Michigan over the past 5 years:

Noah Oliver Liam Henry Benjamin Elijah Lucas William Owen James Mason Jack Logan Lincoln Wyatt Levi Carter Michael Jackson Theodore Alexander Grayson Joseph Jacob Hudson Ethan Luke Aiden Colton Isaac Gabriel Jaxon Samuel Leo Daniel John Charles Cameron Maverick Thomas Hunter Andrew Asher Landon David Matthew Isaiah Anthony Nolan Easton

Top 50 girls' names in Michigan over the past 5 years: