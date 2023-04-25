LIST: 2023 most popular baby names in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - While historically popular names stayed high on the lists, several new names joined the 2023 lists of most popular baby names in Michigan.
Names.org analyzed Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website to compile this year's lists of predictions.
Oliver is the No. 1 boy's name, moving up from second place in 2021. Levi and Hudson are new names in the top 10 this year.
Seven of Michigan’s top 10 boys’ names are also on the national top 10 list, while three names are unique to Michigan – Jack, Levi, and Hudson.
Charlotte is the No. 1 girl's name, the same place it was in 2021. Nora is a new name in the top 10 this year.
Seven of Michigan’s top 10 girls’ names are also on the national top 10 list, while three names are unique to Michigan – Eleanor, Harper, and Nora.
Most popular names for boys in Michigan:
1) Oliver
2) Noah
3) Henry
4) Liam
5) Elijah
6) Theodore
7) Benjamin
8) Jack
9) Levi
10) Hudson
Most popular names for girls in Michigan:
1) Charlotte
2) Amelia
3) Olivia
4) Ava
5) Evelyn
6) Sophia
7) Emma
8) Eleanor
9) Harper
10) Nora
Top 50 boys' names in Michigan over the past 5 years:
- Noah
- Oliver
- Liam
- Henry
- Benjamin
- Elijah
- Lucas
- William
- Owen
- James
- Mason
- Jack
- Logan
- Lincoln
- Wyatt
- Levi
- Carter
- Michael
- Jackson
- Theodore
- Alexander
- Grayson
- Joseph
- Jacob
- Hudson
- Ethan
- Luke
- Aiden
- Colton
- Isaac
- Gabriel
- Jaxon
- Samuel
- Leo
- Daniel
- John
- Charles
- Cameron
- Maverick
- Thomas
- Hunter
- Andrew
- Asher
- Landon
- David
- Matthew
- Isaiah
- Anthony
- Nolan
- Easton
Top 50 girls' names in Michigan over the past 5 years:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Emma
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Evelyn
- Harper
- Isabella
- Ella
- Nora
- Eleanor
- Mila
- Abigail
- Grace
- Mia
- Avery
- Elizabeth
- Layla
- Aria
- Madison
- Lillian
- Scarlett
- Violet
- Riley
- Hazel
- Chloe
- Penelope
- Aurora
- Zoey
- Stella
- Brooklyn
- Claire
- Willow
- Lucy
- Paisley
- Natalie
- Luna
- Kinsley
- Emily
- Aubrey
- Nova
- Kennedy
- Hannah
- Addison
- Lily
- Ellie
- Isla
- Skylar
- Quinn