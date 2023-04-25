Expand / Collapse search

LIST: 2023 most popular baby names in Michigan

By Amber AInsworth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - While historically popular names stayed high on the lists, several new names joined the 2023 lists of most popular baby names in Michigan.

Names.org analyzed Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website to compile this year's lists of predictions. 

Oliver is the No. 1 boy's name, moving up from second place in 2021. Levi and Hudson are new names in the top 10 this year.

Seven of Michigan’s top 10 boys’ names are also on the national top 10 list, while three names are unique to Michigan – Jack, Levi, and Hudson.

Charlotte is the No. 1 girl's name, the same place it was in 2021. Nora is a new name in the top 10 this year.

Seven of Michigan’s top 10 girls’ names are also on the national top 10 list, while three names are unique to Michigan – Eleanor, Harper, and Nora.

Most popular names for boys in Michigan:

1) Oliver

2) Noah

3) Henry

4) Liam

5) Elijah

6) Theodore

7) Benjamin

8) Jack

9) Levi

10) Hudson

Most popular names for girls in Michigan:

1) Charlotte

2) Amelia

3) Olivia

4) Ava

5) Evelyn

6) Sophia

7) Emma

8) Eleanor

9) Harper

10) Nora

Top 50 boys' names in Michigan over the past 5 years:

  1. Noah 
  2. Oliver 
  3. Liam 
  4. Henry 
  5. Benjamin 
  6. Elijah 
  7. Lucas 
  8. William 
  9. Owen 
  10. James 
  11. Mason 
  12. Jack 
  13. Logan 
  14. Lincoln 
  15. Wyatt 
  16. Levi 
  17. Carter 
  18. Michael 
  19. Jackson 
  20. Theodore 
  21. Alexander 
  22. Grayson 
  23. Joseph 
  24. Jacob 
  25. Hudson 
  26. Ethan 
  27. Luke 
  28. Aiden 
  29. Colton 
  30. Isaac 
  31. Gabriel 
  32. Jaxon 
  33. Samuel 
  34. Leo 
  35. Daniel 
  36. John 
  37. Charles 
  38. Cameron 
  39. Maverick 
  40. Thomas 
  41. Hunter 
  42. Andrew 
  43. Asher 
  44. Landon 
  45. David 
  46. Matthew 
  47. Isaiah 
  48. Anthony 
  49. Nolan 
  50. Easton

Top 50 girls' names in Michigan over the past 5 years:

  1. Olivia 
  2. Charlotte 
  3. Ava 
  4. Emma 
  5. Amelia 
  6. Sophia 
  7. Evelyn 
  8. Harper 
  9. Isabella 
  10. Ella 
  11. Nora 
  12. Eleanor 
  13. Mila 
  14. Abigail 
  15. Grace 
  16. Mia 
  17. Avery 
  18. Elizabeth 
  19. Layla 
  20. Aria 
  21. Madison 
  22. Lillian 
  23. Scarlett 
  24. Violet 
  25. Riley 
  26. Hazel 
  27. Chloe 
  28. Penelope 
  29. Aurora 
  30. Zoey 
  31. Stella 
  32. Brooklyn 
  33. Claire 
  34. Willow 
  35. Lucy 
  36. Paisley 
  37. Natalie 
  38. Luna 
  39. Kinsley 
  40. Emily 
  41. Aubrey 
  42. Nova 
  43. Kennedy 
  44. Hannah 
  45. Addison 
  46. Lily 
  47. Ellie 
  48. Isla 
  49. Skylar 
  50. Quinn