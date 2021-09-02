LIST: 83 construction projects on halt to help Labor Day travel

article

Several dozen construction projects across the state will be put on pause to help ease that Labor Day weekend travel.

MDOT is suspending or lifting restrictions on 83 construction projects of the currently 147 ongoing projects. The suspensions start 3 p.m. Friday and end at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers should keep in mind that some construction equipment, lane shifts, and shoulder closures may still be in place, MDOT says.

Starting with Metro Detroit, here’s the full list of suspensions and openings, including the U.P. in case you head up north to enjoy the holiday.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads.

Wayne County

Southern Michigan

I-69 , Clinton County, will have one lane closed in each direction between I-69 and Airport Road. The westbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-96/southbound I-69 is closed and detoured. Lowell Road is closed at I-69 and detoured.

I-69 , Eaton County, will have one lane closed in each direction between Ainger Road and Island Highway. The southbound I-69 ramp to M-50 will be closed and detoured, as well as the Lansing Road ramp to southbound I-69.

I-75 , Monroe County, has the following restrictions: The southbound I-75 exit to LaPlaisance Road is closed and detoured. LaPlaisance Road is closed between Waters Edge Drive and Albain Road and detoured. The LaPlaisance Road entrance ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 are closed and detoured .

The southbound I-75 exit to LaPlaisance Road is closed and detoured.

LaPlaisance Road is closed between Waters Edge Drive and Albain Road and detoured.

The LaPlaisance Road entrance ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 are closed and detoured .

I-94 , Jackson County, has the following restrictions: The Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured. The M-106 (Cooper Street) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured. Northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) has one lane closed at I-94 with the ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured. Shirley Drive is closed from Clark Street to Shirley Drive and detoured. The Elm Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed and detoured . I-94 , Jackson County, will have three eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes open between Freer Road and Parker Road.

The Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured.

The M-106 (Cooper Street) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

Northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) has one lane closed at I-94 with the ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

Shirley Drive is closed from Clark Street to Shirley Drive and detoured.

The Elm Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed and detoured .

I-94 , Jackson County, will have three eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes open between Freer Road and Parker Road.

M-14 in Ann Arbor has one eastbound lane closed from Newport Road to Barton Drive.

M-78 , Eaton County, will have one lane closed east of Greenfield Highway with two-way traffic maintained via a temporary traffic signal.

US-127/I-496 in Lansing will have the following restrictions at the interchange: Northbound US-127 will have traffic shifted from Trowbridge Road to M-43. The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured. The Trowbridge Road entrance ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured.

Northbound US-127 will have traffic shifted from Trowbridge Road to M-43.

The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured.

The Trowbridge Road entrance ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-69 , Genesee County, will have two lanes open in each direction between Hammerberg Road and M-54 with a traffic shift.

I-69 , Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction between Lake Pleasant Road and the St. Clair County line.

I-69 , St. Clair County, will have one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts between Miller Road and M-19. The westbound I-69 ramps at M-19 and Riley Center Road will remain closed with a detour posted.

I-75 , Bay County, will have two lanes open in the peak direction of travel between Beaver Road and Cottage Grove.

I-75/M-46 , Saginaw County, will have three lanes open in the peak direction of travel via a moveable barrier wall between I-675 and Hess Road.

M-52 , Saginaw County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Marsh Creek via temporary signals.

M-65 , Arenac County, is closed between US-23 and Twining with a detour posted. One lane is closed at Johnson Creek with a temporary signal.

M-136 , St. Clair County, will have one open lane with a temporary signal at the Black River.

US-23 , Genesee County, will have lane shifts at Silver Lake Road.

Southwest Michigan

West Michigan

I-196 in Grand Rapids has a traffic shift between Ionia and Maryland avenues with one lane open in each direction. Plymouth Avenue is closed at I-196; the Fuller Avenue on ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has the eastbound lanes closed over the Grand River on the east side of US-131. One lane is open from Ionia Avenue to Fuller Avenue.

I-196 , Allegan County, will have one lane open in each direction between Holland and Saugatuck with westbound traffic shifted over to the eastbound side before M-40. Northbound US-31 traffic is detoured to eastbound I-196 to M-40. The M-40 on ramp to westbound I-196 is closed. The Saugatuck Rest Area remains closed.

I-196 , Allegan County, has a traffic shift with one lane open in each direction over Pier Cove Creek, just south of M-89.

M-37 , Newaygo County, will have a traffic shift with one southbound lane open between the Muskegon River and Quarterline Street. Northbound M-37 is closed and detoured between Quarterline and Water streets. Southbound traffic is shifted to the northbound side between Quarterline Street and M-82, with one lane open in each direction.

US-131 in Grand Rapids has lane closures in both directions between Franklin Street and I-196.

US-131 , Allegan County, will have one southbound lane open at M-179; the M-179 ramp to northbound US-131 will be closed. Lane closures are in place on M-179 east of US-131, and 129th Avenue is closed on the west side of US-131.

Northern Lower Peninsula

M-37 , Grand Traverse County, has one lane open in each direction south of Traverse City with traffic shifts. Access to East Vance Road is closed.

M-55 in Manistee, Manistee County, is closed between US-31 and Stronach Road. Detour posted.

M-115 , Wexford County, is closed between M-37 and 9 Mile Road west of Mesick. Detour: M-37, 4 Road and 9 Road.

US-31 , Charlevoix County, is closed to through-traffic between Heise and Ferry roads. Detour on Marion Center and Atwood roads.

US-131 in Boyne Falls, Charlevoix County, has southbound traffic detoured on M-75 and Boyne Mountain Road. Local access is maintained.

Upper Peninsula

