Little Caesars opens Michigan's first self-service, self-checkout store in Dearborn Heights

Little Caesars held the grand opening of its first self-service, self-checkout location in Michigan on Saturday.

The backstory:

The store in Dearborn Heights is the second of its kind nationwide, following the debut of the local chain’s Rockford location last year.

What you can do:

Customers place orders through the mobile app or website and then pick up their food at a designated area. Hot-N-Ready stations allow customers to select items, scan them and pay at self-checkout kiosks before leaving.

What they're saying:

"We know that many of our guests are in a hurry and want something seamless, easy and fun. You can do this so quickly and seamlessly — it makes your dinner, snack or lunch as easy as possible," said Trish Heusel, Vice President of Innovation at Little Caesars.

A customer told FOX 2 Detroit the new concept will make busy lives a bit easier.

Local perspective:

The restaurant hosted its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, bringing together company executives, crew members and members of the local community.

The first 100 customers in line received a promotional card for one free pizza per week for a year with the purchase of Crazy Bread each time.

The Dearborn Heights store, located at 25320 Van Born Road near Gulley Road and the Taylor border, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

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