LIVE at 11: Detroit election clerk addresses turnout, absentee ballots at press conference

With only days away from the presidential election and millions of Michiganders expected to cast their vote by then, Detroit's election system will be put to the ultimate test on Nov. 3.

The surge of voting both remotely and in-person presents a unique challenge to Detroit's precincts that have struggled to keep up with demand this year. Concerns over missing absentee ballots this week have heightened worries as well.

Addressing election updates, an expected record-turnout, and election day recruitment Thursday, Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at the TCF Center on Washington Boulevard, in Detroit. FOX 2 will stream the press conference on Facebook and in the live player below.

Among the most recent concerns Detroit voters have is a collection of absentee ballots that never made it to their intended addresses. Confusion at the U.S. Postal Service about lost ballots restarted scrutiny of the agency, which experienced controversial changes internally over the summer.

Now, some Detroit voters say they haven't received their ballot and are unsettled.

"It’s unacceptable, inappropriate, it’s everything wrong," said voter Maria Lopatkova on Wednesday. "I don’t know who’s tracking it, but they need to do a better job."

"When do we come together as a people and let people’s voices be heard and let everybody’s voice be counted," Veleria Berry also said Wednesday. "We don’t have time for 500 ballots to be resent out and be able to be sent back in ample time."

It's one of the issues that Winfrey said she will discuss today.

She's also expected to cover the anticipated turnout on election day, the recruitment and training of election day workers, the issuance of absentee ballots, and the performance of absentee voting satellite locations over the last two weeks.