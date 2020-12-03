LIVE AT 1:30: Gov. Whitmer delivers Michigan COVID-19 update during press conference

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold another press conference on COVID-19 today where she'll be joined by key health officials and her lieutenant governor.

The state's three-week pause on some business and school operations will end next week as Whitmer and her health team consider the next steps to curb the pandemic's spread. FOX 2 will stream her speaking at 1:30 p.m. today on Facebook and onsite.

It appears Michigan's second surge is beginning to slow as daily records for new cases last month have been replaced by not-quite-as-high counts this week. However, with the Christmas holiday season around the corner, public health pitfalls continue to loom over the state.

The state hit its new coronavirus peak on Nov. 20 when almost 10,000 new cases were reported. Daily case rates since then have followed the journey of a roller coaster that just went over its highest point, dropping by half before climbing again. On Wednesday, another 6,955 positive tests were confirmed.

A combination of community spread and increased testing helps tell the story of Michigan's second surge, which dwarfs its recorded cases in the spring.

The result of November's record number of cases is beginning to show up in other trends, validating concerns from Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. On Tuesday, the state reported one of its deadliest days during the pandemic when 190 more people died from COVID-19, including 30 more in a review of death certificate data.

The state's hospital bed capacity also reveals grim news for Michigan as many are nearing 100% capacity and can not hold any more patients. As of Monday, several Metro Detroit facilities were near their limit:

Beaumont Royal Oak: 70%

Beaumont Wayne: 88%

Henry Ford Macomb: 96%

Henry Ford Detroit: 76%

McLaren: Macomb: 92%

Ascension Macomb Oakland Warren: 94%

Prior to Thanksgiving, hospital CEOs and government officials made pleas to residents to avoid gatherings for the holidays, with experts predicting a far-deadlier surge if people didn't take more precautions to avoid catching the virus.

Michigan's rising trends follow similar reports around the country. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief warned the next few months would be "the most difficult time in the public health history of the nation" because of COVID-19. The White House Coronavirus Task Force issued a similar statement, saying "We are in a very dangerous place" in regards to the pandemic.

It's unclear what COVID-19's status in Michigan means for any new lockdown measures in the state. Whitmer would not confirm if she planned on extending the state's temporary pause during an earlier address this week.