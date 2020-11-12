WATCH LIVE: Michigan medical leaders to make major COVID-19 announcement

Michigan medical leaders plan to make a "major COVID-19 announcement" Thursday morning, only a day after the state almost set another record for daily COVID-19 cases.

With the state experiencing its highest seven-day average, along with rising hospitalizations and some of the deadliest days since the pandemic landed in Michigan, health experts worry the country is entering the worst phase of the virus.

FOX 2 will stream the virtual press conference, which will be hosted by DTE head Gerry Anderson. You can watch it in a live player that will be placed below.

Meanwhile, two of Metro Detroit hospital chains have altered their visitation policy in regions getting hit the worst. COVID-19 is also surging in West Michigan and the upper peninsula at faster rates. On a call with reporters Wednesday, the head of Spectrum Health said the state was heading in the wrong direction. But even with mitigation efforts, the company expects regional hospitals will hit their "capacity in a matter of days."

As the numbers go, Michigan reported another record of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - 6,008, nearly the record set a day before. Deaths have also been rising, with the state's deadliest day happening on Tuesday. On Wednesday, another 42 people died of the virus.

Two weeks ago, Michigan's average positivity rate was 4.9%. Now it's 9.4%. The seven-day average for daily new cases in Michigan has doubled as well, rising from 2,221 to 4,855.

Not unlike the bulk of states in the U.S., Michigan's spiking COVID-19 cases it arriving just in time for flu season and colder temperatures. With the higher potential for transmission amid more spread of contagions, health experts believe the country is entering its most deadly phase of the pandemic.

To understand Michigan's latest numbers, a Beaumont doctor put them into context.

"If you look at the data, hospitalized patients are doing much, much better than they did before which is clearly excellent news. It's the same disease, so people are still getting sick but we have a couple of medications which seem to be having a very good effect," said Justin Skrzynski.

While it's similar demographics that are getting hospitalized, the outcome and experiences are far different.

Over the last several months, doctors have learned how even non-medical procedures can help improve a patient suffering from the virus.

"...in terms of the experience we've had in the past several months, even the non-medical things that we do, in terms of positioning our patients, how we oxygenate them, there's a lot of strategy that we have that we're intervening early to give us better outcomes. But, people still are getting as sick," said Skyzynski.