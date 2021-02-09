LIVE AT 1:30: Whitmer holds press conference with COVID-19 update

Michigan Governor will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response.

Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by her Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and will speak at 1:30 p.m. FOX 2 will stream the press conference onsite and on Facebook.

The state finds itself in one of its better positions amid the pandemic, as COVID-19 restrictions continue getting lifted and case rates decline. At the same time, state officials expressed hope that more coronavirus vaccines will become available in the coming weeks as it hopes to boost inoculation around Michigan.

According to data from the health department, many of Michigan's most populated counties are experiencing a decrease in cases per million, including the tri-county region in Metro Detroit. Other regions on the west side of the state reflect similar progress.

The improvements in metrics, which also include test positivity rate and hospitalization capacity dedicated to COVID-19, has been followed by reopenings in the state. Last week, restaurants reopening indoor dining. This week, suspended high school sports returned to operations.

RELATED: Pentagon to deploy troops across US to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive

Advertisement

At the moment, Michigan gathering guidelines have outright mandates against working onsite if work can be done remotely, night clubs, and water parks. Most other sectors in Michigan are operating at a limited capacity or with safeguards in place.

Retailers like Meijer are expected to increase vaccinations with an increase in supplies this week. The department store said it plans to administer up to 25,000 doses to people age 65 and older by week's end. In a presentation with reporters on Friday, Khaldun said the state has the capacity to administer up to 80,000 vaccines a day.

However, as of last week, the seven-day average for available doses was roughly 36,000, a few thousand less than in prior weeks.

Even more concerning is the appearance of a new variant that originated in the United Kingdom. Considered more infectious, most of the new cases have been reported in Washtenaw County, the region with the highest rate of increase of COVID-19.

Other counties where the B.1.1.7 variant has been reported is in Wayne and Kent counties.