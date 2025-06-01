LIVE Detroit Grand Prix: Stream INDYCAR from downtown

The 2025 Detroit Grand Prix is here and downtown Detroit is buzzing with excitement and cars that reach over 230 MPH.

Sunday started with warm ups at 9 a.m. followed by the NTT NXT race at 10:30 a.m.

That race is a 45 minute race and then at 12 is the main event: the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix live from Downtown Detroit!

This year, FOX 2 is the home of the Detroit Grand Prix for the first time and we're bringing you a special multi camera look at the race as you've never seen it before.

We have three cameras set up along pit lane so you can see the cars as they fly by and crews as the cars pull in for a change.

You can stream it all live for FREE here and on the FOX LOCAL app.

So whether you're down at the track or watching from the comfort of your couch, download the FOX LOCAL app and stream the Detroit Grand Prix like never before.