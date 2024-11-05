Live election results maps: President, Senate, and Congressional races

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday.

Polls closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina, six of the seven closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the election, but the results there were too early to call. Balloting continued in Nevada and other parts of the West on Election Day, as tens of millions of Americans added their ballots to the 84 million cast early as they chose between two candidates with drastically different temperaments and visions for the country.

Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, while Harris took Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

The first polls closed on the East Coast at 6 p.m. Eastern time and voting will continue for six hours until Hawaii and Alaska wrap up at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time, respectively. After that, it may take hours or even days for close races to be called.

Here in Michigan, polls closed across most of the state at 8 p.m. ET while western Upper Peninsula counties were open until 9 p.m. ET due to their central time zone.

President results by state

Vice President Kamala Harris received the Democratic Party nomination after the incumbent, President Joe Biden, stepped out of the race. The Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump, hopes to prevent her from becoming the first woman ever elected U.S. president.

President results: Electoral college

To win the U.S. presidency, a candidate must win 270 of the total 538 electoral votes.

U.S. Congress balance of power

Democrats have held a slight edge in the U.S. Senate for the last two years but with 33 Senate seats open in 2024, that balance of power could shift.

Similarly, Republicans are looking to hold on to power in the U.S. House of Representatives, but as they are every two years, all 435 of the House seats are up for election.