Live frog found sealed inside organic spinach container by Southfield woman

A Southfield woman says she found a frog in her sealed package of spinach.

"My daughter was screaming, she was like 'Oh my God, it’s a frog,' and I was like, 'What?" said Amber Worrick.

Camouflaged among the spinach was a frog, alive and moving.

Amber Worrick doesn’t want to be forever known as the frog lady, so she’s keeping her face out of this story.

"Just thank God I didn't eat the frog," she said.



This week – Worrick said she got it while shopping at Meijer off Telegraph at 12 Mile after buying a package of Earthbound Farms Organic Spinach.

"I didn't see anything didn't feel heavy, I didn't feel anything wiggling," Worrick said.

But when she got it home her daughter spotted it. Turns out, it is a Pacific tree frog – native to California.

Worrick says she immediately went back to Meijer with the spinach – and frog in tow. FOX 2 followed up with Meijer on Wednesday. They told us that the frog is alive and well – and relocated to a new home, outside, by their team members.

"I didn't want him to die, but I didn't want him in my food," she said.



She got a full refund but admits hoping for a little something more for her inconvenience.

The spinach’s parent company – Taylor Farms sent a statement apologizing, vowing to do everything to keep this from happening again.

"On the package, it says three times washed, or something like triple washed," she said. "I don't believe that it was washed or else they would have caught a whole live frog."



