Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: Metro Detroit road conditions during Winter Weather Advisory

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 21, 2026 6:11am EST
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. as snow falls throughout the morning commute.

This is leading to snow-covered roads and slick conditions in some areas. 

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

Crash map

Vehicle winter weather preps:

  • Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.
  • Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so.
  • Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.
  • Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.
  • Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.
  • Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

  • Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.
  • Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Live crash updates

TrafficWinter Weather