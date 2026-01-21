Metro Detroit weather: Temps rise a bit Wednesday, but snow prompts Winter Weather Advisory

The Brief One to three inches of snow are expected Wednesday morning in Metro Detroit. The snow fades by the afternoon, with only a drizzle in the forecast later in the day. Temps rise to near freezing today before the frigid cold returns quickly.



A Winter Weather Advisory takes us through the morning commute in Southeast Michigan.

Snow totals mainly between 1-3" with most of this falling this morning with a bit of drizzle trying to mix in this afternoon. The advisory ends at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Temps rise toward freezing this afternoon, though with the wind it's hard to call this a warmup.

It will only feel in the low 20s before temps fade yet again.

Another round of scattered showers tonight with any accumulations under half an inch, while the bigger story becomes the cold.

More frigid cold

Wind chills are back to the single digits Thursday, fade further Friday and bottom out Saturday morning well below zero.

Models show wind chills Friday into Saturday could dip as low as -33.

That will be the coldest, though temps stay bitter cold through next week.

Temperatures stay below average, by a lot, for at least the next week. And that's not accounting for wind chill.