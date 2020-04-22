LIVE: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday where she will address the state's fight against COVID-19 and is expected to announce a series of layoffs in the Michigan State Police department.

Gov. Whitmer announced she would hold the press conference at 3 p.m. from Lansing and will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Dr. Marisa Eisenberg from the University of Michigan Department of Epidemiology. You can watch it in the embed below or at fox2detroit.com/live.

According to Lansing insider Tim Skubick, Gov. Whitmer is expected to announce at some point on Wednesday a series of layoffs in the Michigan State Police Department. The layoffs would not include first responders or troopers but would come from 'level four' employees, who are mostly working from home during the crisis. That would include various office workers and general office secretaries.

It's not known how many people will be laid off but Skubick reports the administration recently sent out a directive to each department head to list all of its employees from Level One to Level Four, which is a state civil service classification system. That's expected to lay the foundation in other parts of state government as the fiscal belt-tightening begins in earnest across all the state departments.

On Monday, Gov. Whitmer said she was taking a 10% pay cut while her executive staff would take a 5% cut as well.

On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the temporary layoff of more than 100 people. In a statement to FOX 2, Nessel said she intends to bring the employees back when the time is right.

“The COVID-19 public health emergency has impacted everyone, including the Department of Attorney General. While certain areas of the Department’s legal work have dramatically increased as a result of this emergency, other areas have slowed. Yesterday, we issued temporary layoff notices to more than 100 people, about 25% of our workforce, which reflects the difficult reality that we all face. The staff at this Department do amazing work on behalf of the people of this State every single day. We will continue to do that, regardless of the challenges that arise in the future.”

Michigan's coronavirus cases have slowed in recent days as the state went from having the third-most in the nation to the seventh-most in the past week.

During a press conference last week, Whitmer and Khaldun said cases were starting plateau but cautioned against reopening the state as it could be disastrous and set Michigan up for a resurgence in cases.

Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order is in place until April 30. Gov. Whitmer said last week that she would start releasing plans to reopen the state economy at the end of this week. She has not provided further details on any plans, aside from saying it would be done in phases to hopefully prevent a second wave.

"It's going to take a while before everyone is back to work, in the way we think of it," she said.

However, Whitmer indicated Friday morning she wants to loosen restrictions around then during an interview on Good Morning America.

"I do hope to have some relaxing come May 1, but it's two weeks away and the information and the data and our ability to test is changing so rapidly it's hard to tell you precisely where we'll be in a week from now, much less two," Whitmer told ABC Anchor George Stephanopoulos.