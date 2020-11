Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will give an update on her expectations for the state on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Benson called the press conference for 2 p.m. on Monday at Cadillac Place in Detroit. Benson will give out an update on how the state will handle the unprecedented demand for absentee ballots.

Benson has said to expect results on Friday, Nov. 6, as opposed to election night.