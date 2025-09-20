Liver failure diagnosis inspires Detroit entrepreneur to start wellness business with Motor City Match grant

The Brief Vivacious Lady Luxury Spa, a new full-service beauty and wellness destination, received a $70,000 grant in Round 27 of Motor City Match. Owner Ayana Hall, who has 22 years in the beauty industry, founded the spa after overcoming a 2023 stage 2 liver failure diagnosis that refocused her on wellness. The spa is the 194th Motor City Match business to open.



Motor City Match continues to give millions to local Detroit businesses as they celebrated Friday the grand opening of a new beauty and wellness spa in the North Rosedale Park neighborhood.

The backstory:

Ayana Hall, who has spent 22 years in the beauty industry, founded Vivacious Lady Luxury Spa after overcoming a 2023 stage 2 liver failure diagnosis that refocused her on wellness and now incorporates that focus into the business.

"This journey has been a long process," Hall said of her path to entrepreneurship. "Be patient, give yourself grace, and don’t ever be too discouraged to keep pushing forward."

Local perspective:

The spa is the 194th Motor City Match business to open, after receiving a $70,000 grant through the program. The funding helped cover construction, equipment, furnishings and other startup costs.

"I never dreamed of owning a salon, I just wanted to do hair and see where it took me. Now I want to pour back into my community," said Hall. "Vivacious Lady Luxury Spa is about creating a peaceful, professional and luxurious environment where both clients and beauty professionals can thrive."

Located at 18718 Grand River Ave., Vivacious Lady Luxury Spa spans 3,000 square feet with three treatment rooms, two nail booths, six hairstyling stations, a steam sauna, dressing area and office space. Services include hair styling, makeup, skincare, massage and nail care.

"We’re working on hiring, on building our team, opening our doors to all cosmetologists besides massage therapists to join us," Hall told FOX 2's Hilary Golston.

Hall has also partnered with local metro Detroit entrepreneurs to expand services into medical weight loss and platelet-rich plasma hair restoration treatments, which use a patient’s own blood to stimulate hair growth.

By the numbers:

Motor City Match has awarded $21 million in cash grants since launching; 85% of awardees are minority-owned, 73% are women-owned, and 69% are Detroit residents.