Livingston commissioners pass Constitutional County resolution pushing back on slew of gun bills

On Monday Livingston County declared itself a so-called "Constitutional County."

The county's board of commissioners voted unanimously to pass this resolution. Many are saying this is a grassroots effort to push back against Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's gun control policies.

"You gentlemen are patriots," said one resident during public comment.

A full house was in attendance for the vote on a resolution stating the county's commitment to the U.S. and Michigan Constitutions. It is also a rebuke of recent gun reform efforts passed by the Democrat-majority state legislature and signed into law by Whitmer days ago.

"People need to be able to protect themselves and their families," said one resident.

"The Second Amendment gives the citizens of this country the right to keep and bear arms and shall not be infringed," another said. "The Ninth Amendment gives all rights not specified in the Constitution to we the people, not the government."

Michigan Republican Party Chair Kristina Karamo also spoke out in the meeting.

"It’s really going to be time for counties to stand up and defend the rights of citizens, because it’s clear that our governor and our legislators are completely out of control," Karamo said.

The resolution declares support for Livingston County’s Sheriff and Prosecutor and quote "encourages their utmost discretion" in enforcing state laws.

Sheriff Mike Murphy has already announced his opppsition to a not-yet-signed bill that allows judges to take a person’s guns away if they are deemed a threat to themselves or someone else - policies known as "red flag" laws.

"Any person out there if they know you and they know you have weapons, they can file a charge against you and say he’s crazy, and then he has to prove his own innocence after the guns are taken away, " said a resident in attendance.

Whitmer’s office tells FOX 2 it's following the developments of the Livingston County Board meeting where the resolution is widely expected to pass, declaring it a so-called "Constitutional County."

Whitmer's press team points to her recent comments stating majority support for the gun reform work she's leading.

The governor signed several bills last week that create universal background checks for all guns and requires safe storage of firearms around kids.

"All of these initiatives are supported by a majority of Michiganders. I’ve gotten letters from all across our state, asking for us to get this done," Whitmer said recently. "Michael, a gun owner and Republican from Eaton Rapids wrote in support of all three bills."

The red-flag law has not been signed yet.