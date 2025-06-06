Livingston County's Eternity Brewing Co. closing at end of month

article

Eternity Brewing Co. in Genoa Township shared this week that it was shuttering for good at the end of the month. A reason for the closure was not provided.

"Running this place has been one of the greatest joys and challenges of my life, but in my current circumstances, I no longer have the ability to keep up the fight. This was not an easy choice, and it’s one that comes with a lot of mixed emotions," owner Ethan Whitesell wrote on Facebook.

What's next:

This last month of business will include events, barrel releases, and more as the final product is poured.

Whitesell bought the brewery in 2019. He is now asking anyone who may want to purchase the business to contact him.