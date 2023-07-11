Livonia considers options for reducing deer population, drawing support and resistance

Livonia is looking for solutions to keep the deer population down.

The animals have been hit by vehicles and are tearing up property, leading the city to weigh its options. Some people support reducing the population, while others aren't happy about it.

The Livonia City Council heard public comment Monday night.

"This is God's creatures that you're deciding their fates, you know, And God says you don't kill, period," one resident said.

Another resident said she struggles to keep the animals around her plants and yard.

"I have the garlic spray on everything that is green. I have soap hanging in nylons everywhere in my yard. The deer are in my yard every single day," she said. "Running out of options, and you need to do something."

The city will be joining the Urban Deer Management Coalition.

"If Livonia acts alone in regards to doing anything, it's not going to make a difference, so this Urban Deer Coalition is an opportunity for us as a city to speak with other communities and have a larger kind of conversation in regards to what's going to be happening here," City Council President Jim Jolly said.

No decision has been made about a potential deer cull.