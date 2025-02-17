Livonia mail thief caught hiding in dumpster after police chase

The Brief After mail thefts were reported in Livonia last month, police spotted the suspected vehicle and chased the driver until he lost control. The driver, Al-Qaadir Walik-Rasool, then tried to hide in a dumpster but was caught. Walik-Rasool was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police, obstructing/resisting arrest, and five counts of mail theft.



After losing control while fleeing Livonia police, a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing mail tried to evade officers by hiding in a dumpster.

Police began investigating after residents reported a person in a black Chevrolet Malibu stealing mail between Jan. 21 and 22.

The backstory:

While canvassing a neighborhood Jan. 23, a Livonia officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one connected to the mail thefts. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Al-Qaadir Walik-Rasool of New Haven, fled.

The officer pursued Walik-Rasool until he lost control. He then fled and tried to hide in a dumpster, but police found him.

(Photo from Livonia police bodycam footage)

According to police, evidence connecting Walkin-Rasool, 23, to the thefts was found in his car.

What's next:

Walik-Rasool was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police, obstructing/resisting arrest, and five counts of mail theft. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.

He's due back in court Feb. 27.