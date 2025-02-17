Livonia mail thief caught hiding in dumpster after police chase
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - After losing control while fleeing Livonia police, a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing mail tried to evade officers by hiding in a dumpster.
Police began investigating after residents reported a person in a black Chevrolet Malibu stealing mail between Jan. 21 and 22.
The backstory:
While canvassing a neighborhood Jan. 23, a Livonia officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one connected to the mail thefts. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Al-Qaadir Walik-Rasool of New Haven, fled.
The officer pursued Walik-Rasool until he lost control. He then fled and tried to hide in a dumpster, but police found him.
(Photo from Livonia police bodycam footage)
According to police, evidence connecting Walkin-Rasool, 23, to the thefts was found in his car.
What's next:
Walik-Rasool was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police, obstructing/resisting arrest, and five counts of mail theft. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.
He's due back in court Feb. 27.
The Source: Livonia police provided information for this story.