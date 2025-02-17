Expand / Collapse search

Livonia mail thief caught hiding in dumpster after police chase

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  February 17, 2025 8:35am EST
A suspect accused of stealing mail in Livonia tried to hide in a dumpster after police spotted him and chased him last month.

The Brief

    • After mail thefts were reported in Livonia last month, police spotted the suspected vehicle and chased the driver until he lost control.
    • The driver, Al-Qaadir Walik-Rasool, then tried to hide in a dumpster but was caught.
    • Walik-Rasool was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police, obstructing/resisting arrest, and five counts of mail theft.

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - After losing control while fleeing Livonia police, a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing mail tried to evade officers by hiding in a dumpster.

Police began investigating after residents reported a person in a black Chevrolet Malibu stealing mail between Jan. 21 and 22.

The backstory:

While canvassing a neighborhood Jan. 23, a Livonia officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one connected to the mail thefts. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Al-Qaadir Walik-Rasool of New Haven, fled.

The officer pursued Walik-Rasool until he lost control. He then fled and tried to hide in a dumpster, but police found him.

(Photo from Livonia police bodycam footage)

According to police, evidence connecting Walkin-Rasool, 23, to the thefts was found in his car.

What's next:

Walik-Rasool was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police, obstructing/resisting arrest, and five counts of mail theft. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.

He's due back in court Feb. 27.

The Source: Livonia police provided information for this story.

