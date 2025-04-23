Livonia man charged in human trafficking ring of massage parlors allegedly run by wife

The Brief Paul Richard Katterman has been charged in a human trafficking operation involving illicit massage parlors. The Livonia man's wife, Zixuan Wan, is charged with trafficking four non-English speaking women from China. The massage parlors were located in Farmington Hills, Westland and Commerce Township.



A 57-year-old Livonia man is facing charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation by Farmington Hills police.

Paul Richard Katterman II is charged with human trafficking enterprise, commercial sexual activity, human trafficking enterprise, keeping a house of prostitution, conducting a criminal enterprise and failure to file taxes.

The backstory:

Investigators say Katterman helped run the operation with his wife, Zixuan Wan, through a series of illicit massage parlors where women were allegedly forced to live and work long hours for little to no pay.

Wan, 44, was arrested in early March on charges of operating illicit massage parlors.

The trafficking victims are four women are immigrants from China who worked at three different locations in Farmington Hills, Westland and Commerce Township, who allegedly were held as virtual prisoners, said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. None of the women speak English.

Wan was previously charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office in March. She is facing new charges including conducting a Criminal Enterprise, Money Laundering – second degree, and taxes - failure to file.

Farmington Hills Chief John Piggott previously said the investigation began with a massage parlor at 13 Mile and Orchard Lake Road and lasted three months with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, special investigative unit, the Westland Police Department Special Investigation Unit.

More than $140,000 in currency was recovered from a safety deposit box connected to the suspect.

"Just to show the scope of this investigation, our investigators have identified homes, vehicles and commercial real estate that appear to have been paid for through this ongoing illicit and exploited criminal enterprise," said Piggott previously.

"Trafficking has become a sophisticated criminal enterprise that generates huge cash profits for the criminals who run them. We must use every available tool and resource to free victims, prosecute traffickers, and seize their ill-gotten money," McDonald said. "The Farmington Hills Police, in cooperation with the Human Trafficking Task Force and the Prosecutor’s Office, has continued to work this investigation and gather the evidence that allowed us to bring these additional charges. We will not stop."

The Source: Information for this story came from previous reporting and a new release by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.



