Livonia officer nearly hit on I-275, police remind drivers to follow 'Move Over' law

The Brief A close call for a Livonia officer has police reminding drivers to pay attention on the road. A driver went along the left shoulder of I-275, nearly hitting a responding officer. Michigan's Move Over Law was enacted for incidents like what happened in Livonia.



It was a close call for a Livonia police officer while clearing debris from the highway when a driver nearly hit him on the shoulder.

Big picture view:

Livonia police were blocking a lane of I-275 due to a dead animal in the road when the close call occurred. A driver went through the left shoulder, nearly hitting the responding officer.

Police immediately pulled the driver over and issued a citation.

"I can't, why would you pass on the left where you see a police officer or anyone walking, amazing," said retired Detroit Police Officer Steve Dolunt.

What you can do:

If you're on the road, you know this type of situation happens far too often. It's simple: if you see flashing lights, slow down and move over.

"There are plenty of lanes available, and people are not paying attention, resulting in our vehicles being struck from behind," said Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez. "Luckily, no troopers have been seriously injured this year, but it is happening, and we're seeing it more frequently."

The backstory:

Michigan's Move Over Law was enacted for incidents like what happened in Livonia.

In 2024, MSP Trooper Joel Popp died in the line of duty during a traffic stop in the Saginaw area when a car crossed over.

"We had an officer killed back in 2017, Myron Jarrett, who got out, and some guy was high on something and hit him," said Dolunt.

This is a real danger with serious consequences that, unfortunately, needs a real reminder.

If you see red, blue, or yellow lights, slow down, and move over.