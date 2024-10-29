Livonia police provide security at dueling Harris-Trump protests across 7 Mile

Supporters of former President Donald Trump on one side of 7 Mile and Farmington in Livonia - and backers of Vice President Kamala Harris on the other.

The mood was cautiously civil with moments of political tension occasionally spilling over.

FOX 2: "Did you see anything get crazy tonight?"

"Some middle fingers going by definitely and maybe some unkind words here and there," said Amy Cowan, a Harris supporter.

One week until Election Day and more Livonia Police are now on hand after these frequent competing rallies turned physical.

Just ask John Schmidt.

"For the last couple of weeks the 'Trumpanzees' have come over and assaulted some elderly Harris supporters - me being one of them," Schmidt claimed. "I believe the Livonia Police finally got the message that they should probably be out here before things happen then afterwards."

Business owners in the area say the pro-Trump demonstrations have taken place there every Tuesday for several years.

However, Harris supporters began staging their own counter-protest in recent weeks as polling between the two candidates tighten in the battle for Michigan's 15 electoral votes.

Some of the flare-ups even happened while one of our FOX 2 crews taped an interview.

A Kamala Harris supporter off-camera began shouting: "Nazi! Nazi! Nazi!"

"There you go. See I just got called a Nazi," said Bill Jarratt, a Trump supporter. "I’m the furthest thing from a Nazi and Trump’s the furthest thing from a Nazi as well."

Harris fans say they too were pelted with insults.

"A few people from the other side were coming over from the other side trying to ruffle our feathers," Cowan said. "But with having the police here, they went back and things stayed calm. It was great. It’s a good night to be out."

FOX 2 found many on both sides hoping the heat cools down in waning days of the campaign.

"You know it happens," said Jen Disken, aTrump supporter. "Some people just can’t control themselves but we’re doing alright this week so it’s good."

Some business owners in the area hope the political standoffs die down soon with the election around the corner.

One business owner told FOX 2 that they have lost an estimated $2,000 because of the political protests in the area.



