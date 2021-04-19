Livonia police seek missing man who said he was depressed before disappearing

Livonia police are looking for a missing man who said he was depressed and told people goodbye on Facebook before disappearing Sunday.

Justin Buell, 31, was last seen at 20323 Hugh in Livonia at 3:15 p.m. His vehicle and phone were found in Farmington.

Justin Buell

Police said Buell is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black trench coat, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Buell's whereabouts is asked to call 911.