Livonia police video shows pursuit, arrest of carjack suspects

article

Livonia police released the video of a pursuit and arrest of two carjacking suspects a month ago.

The newly-released video shows officers arrest two 17-year-olds, one from Detroit and the other from Redford Township, who police say stole a Jeep Compass at gunpoint in the area of Eight Mile and Merriman on Nov. 18.

"(The two women inside) were approached by two unknown males in a dark-colored sedan, each wearing ski masks. The male suspects each produced a handgun, stole the vehicle keys to the Jeep, and ordered the females to walk away. One male suspect left in the dark sedan and the other male suspect left in the victim’s Jeep," said a release from Livonia police.

Dashcam video shows officers locate the Jeep in the area of Merriman and Lyndon, being followed by a dark-colored sedan. The driver of the Compass fled until crashing at Plymouth and Stark. The driver fled on foot before being found nearby and taken into custody without incident. A handgun was recovered nearby, investigators say.

Livonia police say the second suspect was spotted by officers and stopped near Farmington and Plymouth. That suspect was arrested without incident and a gun was found inside the sedan.

Police said one of the suspects admitted to committing the carjacking. Since both suspects are juveniles they are not being named by investigators at this time.

The suspects were arraigned in the Wayne County Juvenile Court and their preliminary exam will be held on March 3, 2022.

Advertisement



