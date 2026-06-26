Livonia Spree tightens security for teen takeover threat at weekend carnival

Strict security measures are in place at the Livonia Spree carnival this year. Kids 17 and under are not allowed this weekend after 4 p.m. unless they are with a parent or legal guardian.

The backstory:

Friday is day four of the six-day festival. So far, no problems. But there is a teen takeover flyer circulating online — a planned event for tomorrow.

Livonia police are working hard to make sure it doesn't happen with a message for kids to not come down there alone.

Meanwhile, everyone has to go through a metal detector, and they will have their bags checked.

It's all part of a multi-layered approach to keep people safe.

Organizers want everyone to come down here and have fun, but please be responsible.

What they're saying:

Michael Richter is ProStar Security Operations Manager at the fair.

"This is the first year they fenced off the facility — the first year for specific entrances and exits," Richter said. "Everybody comes in going through the metal detectors, going through backpacks and purses, to make sure no weapons come in here."

Parent Heather Collinash said she's happy about the proactive policies.

"Honestly, I'm in support of everything they're doing," she said. "I think it's a great idea. It was needed — a lot of things going on lately in this last year, and I'm thrilled that the Spree took proactive action instead of waiting for something bad to happen."

Rules include no weapons, fighting, illegal drugs and more with a mission to keep everyone safe with family fun.