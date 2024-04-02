Livonia traffic stop leads to largest fentanyl bust in Michigan history, police say

Around $4.5 million worth of fentanyl is off the streets after a Livonia traffic stop last year led police to the drugs.

Livonia Police Capt. Gregory Yon said the investigation started in September 2023 when an officer stopped a driver. During that traffic stop, narcotics were found.

Through an investigation, police traced those drugs to 55-year-old Barry Willis. According to a federal court filing, the person stopped by police revealed that they had purchased heroin multiple times from a man named "Blue" who owned a gas station with a car wash on Livernois in Detroit. Police were able to use that information to identify Willis and confirm he was "Blue."

This information led to investigators conducting surveillance while the person who gave police information about "Blue" bought heroin from Willis twice, according to the court filing. Police also began surveillance on Willis, and on March 28, they searched his home on Dorchester Court in Clinton Township.

During that search, authorities allegedly found more than $130,000 in cash, watches, a gold chain, and a handgun.

That same day, investigators searched a home they believed to be Willis's stash house on Littlefield in Detroit. During that search, they found more than 90 pounds of fentanyl, more than 6 pounds of cocaine, a pill press, drug packaging materials, scales, a handgun, and $18,000 in cash, according the court filing.

Yon said that fentanyl has a street value of about $4.5 million.

The gas station was also searched and resulted in the seizure of a handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has charged Willis federally with distribution of controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.