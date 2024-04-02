90+ pounds of fentanyl seized from Detroit gas station owner, investigators say

A tip led to the seizure of more than 90 pounds of fentanyl from a Detroit gas station, according to a federal court filing.

Last September, Livonia police learned that Barry Willis, who the tipster referred to as "Blue," allegedly sold heroin. The person who gave police that information said Willis owned a gas station with a car wash on Livernois in Detroit.

Authorities were able to locate the gas station near W. Grand and identify Willis. The tipster confirmed to police that Willis was the person they had purchased heroin from on multiple occasions.

This information led to investigators conducting surveillance while the witness bought heroin from Willis twice. Police also began surveillance on Willis, and on March 28, they searched his home on Dorchester Court in Clinton Township.

During that search, authorities allegedly found more than $130,000 in cash, watches, a gold chain, and a handgun.

That same day, investigators searched a home they believed to be Willis's stash house on Littlefield in Detroit. During that search, they found more than 90 pounds of fentanyl - enough to kill more than 20 million people, more than 6 pounds of cocaine, a pill press, drug packaging materials, scales, a handgun, and $18,000 in cash.

The gas station was also searched and resulted in the seizure of a handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.

Police are seeking charges of distribution of controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances against Willis.