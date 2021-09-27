FOUND: Livonia woman with Alzheimer's missing since Sunday recovered

article

Livonia police say they found a missing 69-year-old woman considered "at risk" Monday morning.

Marsha Lane Bracken hadn't been seen since Sept. 26 at her home around 7 p.m.

Prior to being found, her last known whereabouts were at 35252 W. Chicago in Livonia.

Bracken is white, 5-foot-2-inches, and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat and was walking her small black dog.

She suffers from Alzheimer's but may appear as if she is cognitively aware when spoken to, a police release said.