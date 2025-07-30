Livonia's 'Built Bond Proposal' has residents split as mayor pushes for approval

The Brief Livonia residents are split on a proposed bond that could raise taxes but fund city renovations. For the average Livonia homeowner, it would be about $12 per month or $144 a year. As election day gets closer and closer, the mayor is working to turn the potential no votes into yes votes to get the bond approved.



With election day nearly here for Metro Detroiters, there is a great divide happening in Livonia over a proposed bond.

Livonia's mayor said if the bond, called the Livonia Built Bond Proposal, is not approved, the city will have to spend money on a big, expensive band-aid.

"This is $150 million investment that Livonia residents are being asked to make over the course of the next 25 years," said Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan.

Big picture view:

If approved, the bond would provide funding for projects that include building or renovating outdated public safety buildings for police and fire, a library, and a central gathering space.

"And create a pond-wooded area with bikeways and walkways, all connected with a giant Greenway that connects 5 Mile and Farmington Road that becomes place for festivals and fairs," Miller said.

However, not everyone is on board. The opposition believes tax dollars should be spent another way. The mayor told FOX 2 that if the bond is not approved, money will be spent on patching up outdated buildings.

"For $104 million, we buy a giant Band-Aid over the course of the next 10 years doesn’t sound like a good Plan B to me," Miller said.

What they're saying:

The mayor said phase one of the project was made possible through grants and fundraising efforts.

"Like where we’re standing right now in building a new senior center," Miller said. "So the last piece of this puzzle is to ask the taxpayers to help us to finish the project."

Why you should care:

Meanwhile, for the average Livonia homeowner, it would be about $12 per month or $144 a year.

As election day gets closer and closer, the mayor is working to turn the potential no votes into yes votes to get the bond approved.